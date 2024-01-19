Senior Registered Nurse - Wards

Spire Parkway have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Registered Nurse to join our welcoming team, working full time hours and on a permanent basis. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who is looking to develop their career as the successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ability to lead and coordinate on daily basis.

- Troubleshoot and raise concerns to the Director of Clinical Services

- Support the nursing team, HCA's.

- Delegate work to others.

- Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team

Who we're looking for:

- Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- Excellent communication skills

- Someone who can lead by example.

- Autonomous decision maker

- Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Working Hours: 37.5

Contract Type: permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.