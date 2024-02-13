Health Care Assistant

Ever thought about working in a care role but not sure what this is?

Frome Nursing Home in Somerset supports people who can no longer live on their own, who need support with day-to-day living, who need to be supported to live independently, happy and with fulfilment.

To be a Care Assistant you don’t need to have any experience or qualifications in care, what you do need though is compassion and to be able to have empathy and show kindness for others.