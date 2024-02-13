For Employers
Health Care Assistant
Evolve Care Group
Frome
Frome
9 hours ago
Posted date
9 hours ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other

Ever thought about working in a care role but not sure what this is?

Frome Nursing Home in Somerset supports people who can no longer live on their own, who need support with day-to-day living, who need to be supported to live independently, happy and with fulfilment.

 

To be a Care Assistant you don’t need to have any experience or qualifications in care, what you do need though is compassion and to be able to have empathy and show kindness for others.

 

 

