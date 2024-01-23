Sales Advisor - Private Patient

Private Patient Sales Advisor | Spire Cardiff | Full Time | Permanent | Free Parking | Competitive Salary |Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cardiff have an opportunity for you to join one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare companies.

We are recruiting great people to join our friendly and welcoming Self-Pay team at Spire Cardiff. If you have strong experience in a customer-facing role, you could join us here.

Spire Cardiff is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking.

Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability etc.

Convert warm leads into appointments/sales in order to meet key performance targets

Deliver high quality customer service & care, in line with the expectations of a leading private healthcare business

Who we are looking for:

As a Private Patient Sales Advisor in our Self-Pay team, you will demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills, as well as a positive and proactive customer-focused attitude. A confident approach to handing a variety of systems will allow you to prioritise and manage your workload, in a collaborative, fast paced team environment.

At Spire we are constantly investing in our business, including the latest medical technology, brand new facilities and up to date refurbishments. These investments mean that our employees feel they can provide a standard of care they can be proud of, in a pleasant working environment.

We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by investing in their own learning and development to build their skills for the future. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park