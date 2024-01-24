Bank Radiographer | Competitive Hourly Rate | Spire Hull and East Riding

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Radiographer to join our Staffing Bank. This role will support our Imaging Team at our Spire Hull and East Riding.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. An additional attraction is that the department is currently undergoing a £2.1M refurbishment to include a state-of-art Cath Lab, Cardiology and reporting areas.

For the bank positions available we are looking for candidates experienced in General and either CT or Mammograms.

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

- You'll work collaboratively to deliver a high quality, professional radiographic service that adapts in line with new technologies and clinical developments

- Make sound considered judgements and informed decisions on the imaging required and then provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients

- Team working is a big part of this role, so successful working relationships with our Nurses, Physiotherapists and expert Consultants will be a defining factor in delivering the outstanding patient care we are proud of

- Play your part in delivering clinical leadership and education to the team.

Who we're looking for

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and have HCPC Registration

- You will have at least 2 years of General Radiography experience

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.