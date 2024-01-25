Bank Echo Sonographer | Flexible Working | Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Competitive Hourly Rate

Spire Thames Valley are looking for an Echo Sonographer to join their team on the bank to help support with the development of a Cardiology Outpatient Service. This is an exciting opportunity to join one of the leading private healthcare providers in the UK in shaping a new service.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.



Duties and responsibilities

- Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Plan deliver and evaluate care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.



Who we're looking for

- BSC Clinical Physiology or equivalent

- Completion of BSE and minimum of 2 years' experience as a registered echocardiographer.

- Has the ability to scan adult and adolescent patients.

- Must have ability to perform quality and compete echocardiogram studies and possess excellent organizational skills to perform in a fast paced environment.

- Must demonstrate the ability to prioritize and organize daily assignments of the job.

- Must have a working knowledge of other departmental procedures and equipment.

- Must have the ability to communicate effectively in writing and verbally.

- Must demonstrate basic computer skills to perform date entry.

- Must be able to fulfil the essential functions of the position.



Working Hours: Ad hoc to support the cardiology service



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts, Gym Discounts, Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform and DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

