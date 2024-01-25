Supplies Co-Ordinator

Supplies Coordinator | Leeds | Full time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

Spire Leeds has fantastic opportunity for supplies coordinator to join the great supplies team.



Job Purpose



As a supplies coordinator you will be responsible for the stores and purchase order management processes and stock levels for the Hospital. As well as ensuring that all Hospital consumables, prosthesis, loan stock, hire and equipment are managed efficiently and effectively. To ensure that all Hospital related purchase orders are completely and accurately processed and managed.



Accountabilities/Activities



*Facilitate the replenishment of stock implants ensuring that sets are complete at all times.

*Follow agreed process to ensure that orders of loan equipment and hire have been placed and are available and complete when required.

*Request material codes as required by the departments.

*Work with the NDC and hospital colleagues to ensure that the appropriate consumable stocks are ordered and to follow up on short deliveries.

*Ensure that all deliveries are signed for and that the goods inwards area is managed to facilitate the controlled receipt of goods inwards. Goods should be kept in the designated secure areas to prevent loss of stock.

*Manage agreed consumable stock levels within the Hospital. Receive the consumable stock in daily from the NDC and manage the hospital's agreed target of stock holding days. Actively manage par levels and top-up sheets in conjunction with the clinical teams.

*In conjunction with clinical staff ensure that stock levels are optimum from a clinical and stock holding cost perspective.

*Ensure that consignment stock par levels are maintained and up to date and in accordance with supplier consignment stock statements.

*Actively support and work to achieve the Cash Flow KPI targets for stock holding. Work with the Theatre Manager to ensure this happens in a controlled and coordinated way maintaining the appropriate levels to support safe clinical practice.



Qualifications, training, and experience

- Good IT skills

- Experience of a hospital environment would be desirable.

- Experience of working with stock processes and management would be desirable.

- Experience of SAP would be desirable.



Working Hours: Monday to Friday, 7.5 hours between 07:30 and 18:00

Contract Type: Full time, Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car Park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

