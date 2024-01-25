Bank Supplies Officer | Hull and East Riding | Competitive rates of pay



Spire Hull and East Riding are looking to recruit a supplies officer on bank basis.

Job Purpose

As a supplies officer you will co-ordinate the supply of healthcare consumables/products to all departments within the hospital. Working on a bank basis you will be covering sickness and holiday cover when needed.



Accountabilities / Activities

- Ensure that all patient theatre charges are input onto the SAP computer system within the set time-scales as set by the Theatre Manager and Finance Manager.

- To support supplies prostheses ordering function for the theatres and angiography laboratory in conjunction with the Supplies Coordinator.

- Liaise with other hospital departments maintaining efficient and effective working relationships.

- Process top-up orders for all departments with departmental input.

- Liaise daily with the National Distribution Centre (NDC) regarding outstanding orders and any other queries in line with service level agreements.

- Raise requisitions for service/supplies in accordance with hospital processes.

- Maintain stock levels of stationery for all hospital departments and distribute accordingly.

- Receive in (manually and via systems) and distribute orders from the NDC.

- Receive in (manually and via systems) and distribute all other orders received at the hospital.

- Maintain systems (i.e. setup/amendment of new stock item codes) in conjunction with Spire Links team.

- Support stock counts as requested.

- Filing duties and supporting off-site filing process.



Qualifications, Training and Experience

- The job holder must have completed basic secondary education.

- PC skills and knowledge of medical/surgical consumables desirable.

- Excellent communication skills and telephone manner essential.



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.