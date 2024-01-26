Oncology Manager | Oncology | Competitive depending on experience | Worcester | Full Time | GOOD CQC Rating



Spire Southbank has an exciting opportunity for an Oncology Manager to join our experienced Oncology team.



Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Role Specification

To provide exemplary planned care for cancer patients undergoing systemic anti-cancer therapies (SACT). Lead specialist in the area of SACT providing specialist education and undertaking research and audit in the field of cancer care. To ensure the team deliver effective quality care and adhere to safety compliance for patients with cancer by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership. To provide advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Director of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Duties and responsibilities:



- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload of cancer patients.

- Develop own knowledge and skills in the management of SACT

- Promote vest practice in health and safety and security

- Contribute to quality improvement within Oncology and assist in maintaining and developing cancel services

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs within SACT/ cancer services, and addressing individual's health and well-being needs

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs through the cancer treatment pathway

- Lead the oncology/chemotherapy service against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department

- To develop the marketing of the oncology service and deliver against targets. This will include responsibility for attracting Consultants to the service

- Promote and maintain a close working relationship with MSE Oncology Services to ensure standardisation and sharing in terms of cancer MDT, education and resources

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received, and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies

Who we're looking for:



- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Be a qualified nurse - at least 2-5 years of experience is desirable

- Previous experience as a Registered Nurse with a proven background in oncology/chemotherapy, ideally within a day case chemotherapy environment

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care & leadership skills

- Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course)

- Recognised qualification and competency in the delivery of SACT

- Recognised or working towards qualification in Independent prescribing

- Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and clinically related cancer studies

- Strong communication skills



Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



