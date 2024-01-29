Oncology Staff Nurse | Oadby, Leicester | up to £35,000 depending on experience | Full Time, Monday - Friday | No nights | Award winning CPD and training opportunities

Due to the continued growth of our oncology service, Spire Leicester Hospital have a rare opportunity for an experienced oncology nurse to join our 17 bedded, purpose-built, dedicated oncology and haematology unit.

You will have access to award winning CPD and training and development opportunities whilst working alongside an experienced, tight-knit team where you would have the autonomy to really make a difference within the department.

Working alongside a team of 12 Nurses, 1 HCA and several consultants, you will receive a huge level of support not only from your team members, but with access to our extensive training and development opportunities available at Spire.

Flexibility is very important and where possible, the team will make sure everyone benefits from this. We promote a good work/life balance and to support this you will work no nights or weekends and very rare bank holidays.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Working Hours: Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm, full time. 4x shifts per week.

What are we looking for?

At least 3 years' experience Oncology

NMC Registered Nurse, with no restrictions

A positive attitude and team player

Strong communication skills

Cannulation and venepuncture trained

You must be SACT administration trained, ideally a UKONS accredited course

Ideally you will have experience of using central lines

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.