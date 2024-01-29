Engineering Technician (Electrical)

Electrical Engineering Technician | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking
Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.
Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Electrical Engineering Technician to work with our Engineering department, providing a comprehensive engineering service within hospital.
Duties and responsibilities
To implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned and preventative maintenance programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System.
- To assist the Engineering Manager as a point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to the hospital including building, building services, equipment and to manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy
- To undertake maintenance and testing of plant equipment, ensuring compliance at all times with current HTM recommendations/PPM Schedules and manufactures instructions whilst keeping up to date accurate record
- To receive, review, prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on PPMs
- To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.
- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service
- Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers
- Developing your skills with a focus on electrical and mechanical aspects of on-site engineering
- Practical with an ability to problem solve
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced role
- Fast learner with an eye for detail
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Closing Date: Friday 09th February. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on