Physiotherapist | Fixed term contract 9-12 months | Competitive Salary Depending on Experience | Spire Yale and Chesney Court, Wrexham | Full Time | Monday - Friday with some weekend work | No On-Call

Spire Yale are now recruiting a Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team. This position is fixed term for 9-12 months with the possibility of becoming permanent.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities:

General Post-Operative Orthopaedics (Joint Replacements - hip, knee, shoulder and ankle)

Arthroscopic, spinal surgery

To be involved in Service training

Weekend work

Out-patient clinic lists / working on the wards - majority orthopaedics, spinal, some urology, general surgery and gynaecology. This is not a definitive list.

Who we're looking for:

CSP / HCPC Registered Physiotherapist

Previous experience in a hospital outpatient/inpatients setting would be advantageous.

Degree qualified in physiotherapy.

Respiratory training is desirable.

MSK Training is desirable.

Experience in Orthopaedics is desirable.

Newly qualified physiotherapists considered.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.