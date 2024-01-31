Spire St Anthonys Open Evening

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Ortho, Gynae and Cardio. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.



We have some exciting opportunities for Nurses and HCA's at Spire St Anthony's Hospital.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: 7th March 2024

Time: 4pm-7pm

Location: Spire St Anthony's Hospital

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire St Anthony's Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

- Information about nursing and healthcare assistant roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at