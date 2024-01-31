Spire Harpenden Open Day

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.



We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Harpenden Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Saturday 9th March 2024

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Location: Ambrose Ln, Harpenden AL5 4BP

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Harpenden Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director/Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at