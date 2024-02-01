Spire Southampton Open Day

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services

We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Southampton Hospital.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Date: Saturday 10th February 2024

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Location: Chalybeate Cl, Southampton SO16 6UY

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Southampton Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at