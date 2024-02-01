Spire Nottingham Open Evening

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.



We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Nottingham Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Tuesday 12th March 2024

Time: 4pm - 7pm

Location: Tollerton Ln, Tollerton, Nottingham NG12 4GA

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Nottingham Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director/Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



PLEASE NOTE - due to the location access to your own car is a requirement



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at