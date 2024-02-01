Healthcare Assistant - Pre-Assessment (15 Month FTC)

Healthcare Assistant | Pre-Operative Assessment | Part Time 22.5hrs per week | Band 2 | Worcester | 15 Month FTC | Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital have an exciting opportunity and rewarding permanent opportunity for an experience Healthcare assistant to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our Pre Operative Assessment team on a part time basis for a 15 month fixed term contract.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's

- Phlebotomy

- Wound care

- Assisting in Minor procedures

- Working within the Pre-Assessment department

- Chaperoning patients where needed

- Conducting ECGS

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.



Who we're looking for:

- Healthcare Assistant experience

- NVQ level 2-3

- Ability to undertake ECG's and Phlebotomy.

- Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

- Patient/customer facing experience and excellent communication skills

- Working as part of a team

- Efficient with workload

Working Hours: 22.5hrs per week

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



