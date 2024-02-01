Spire Claremont Open Evening

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. 98% of our Spire Hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).



Our Purpose is to make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care. We treat insured, self-pay and NHS patients. We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by developing new skill sets, embracing state of the art technology, and learning about new techniques and services. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career. We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical teams within our Theatre, Ward, and Outpatient provisions at Spire Claremont Hospital.



Spire Claremont Hospital is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the southwest of Sheffield city centre.

Our postcode S10 5UB is unique to Spire Claremont Hospital and will take you straight to us.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Tuesday, 27th February 2024

Time: 5.30pm - 7.00pm

Location: Spire Claremont Hospital - 401 Sandygate Road, Sheffield S10 5UB



The event will consist of:

- Introduction to Spire Claremont Hospital from Tim Smith - Hospital Director and Kerry Taylor - Director of Clinical Services.

- A tour of our hospital.

- The opportunity to speak to our friendly Theatre & Ward teams and hear about their experiences at Spire and see how we can support your career choices.

- An opportunity to apply for a job at the evening.



Please confirm your attendance by applying through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spire-claremont-hospital-clinical-recruitment-evening-tickets-808824344387?aff=oddtdtcreator or get in touch at