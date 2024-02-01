Chef/Cook| Catering and Hospitality | Edinburgh | Permanent | Full time | 37.5 hrs per week| Competitive Salary

Spire Murrayfield Edinburgh Hospital are looking for a Chef/Cook to join our small and friendly catering team on a Full time and permanent basis.

Our catering team are responsible for providing exceptional food quality for our patients and staff based on our central corporate menu. Reporting to the Head Chef you will assist in the preparation, cooking and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, consultants and staff in both the staff restaurant and patient rooms.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To assist the Head Chef as directed, with preparation of food, including peeling/chopping of vegetables.

- Meal preparation including cooking of some food items which will be agreed between the Head Chef and the catering assistants.

- Presentation and service of food and beverages, to the specified standard, to staff, patients and consultants.

- To assist, when required, with the service of food to staff, consultants, visitors and patients in both the restaurant and wards.

- To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact in the kitchen, pantry.

- To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation.

- To maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in all tasks and duties.

Who we're looking for

- You will need to have a relevant catering qualification or a willingness to gain one

- Experience working as a Chef/ Cook in any setting is a key requirement

- Experience in corporate catering would be of benefit but not a necessity

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options'

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





