Senior Inpatient Physiotherapist | Therapy | Band 6 - Depending on experience | Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time

The Spire Regency Hospital, based in Macclesfield, are recruiting for a Senior Inpatient Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team.

The Spire Regency Hospital performs surgeries across a wide variety of specialities including upper and lower limb orthopaedic surgery, spinal surgery and gynaecological surgery.

As part of the inpatient team, the successful candidate would form an integral part of the MDT at both the pre-operative and inpatient stage of the patient's journey through the hospital.

At Spire Regency we strive to provide the highest quality of care throughout our patient's journey. We are proud to offer face-to-face Joint School sessions, and the successful candidate would have the opportunity to contribute to and develop this service alongside other members of the MDT. Furthermore, we adopt a person-centred approach for all joint replacement patients, undertaking individual pre-op assessments and personalised discharge planning.

As a senior inpatient physiotherapist, the successful candidate would be central to the day-to-day organisation of the daily caseload of patients in addition to supporting junior members of the team, presenting a fantastic opportunity to develop leadership and mentoring skills.



In addition, the successful candidate will have opportunities to contribute to the development of the physiotherapy service as well as wider service development projects within the hospital. This will include working closely with our consultants to build and develop existing working relationships and develop new services and protocols to provide outstanding patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Committed to providing a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient service

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills to develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

Independently manage clinical caseload of patients including delegating to junior members of team

Provide support and formal supervision to junior members of the team

Support Team Lead and Physio Manager in the development of the physiotherapy department and contribute to service development within the hospital

Who we're looking for:

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Post graduate clinical orthopaedic experience is essential.

Experience of working in a hospital environment is essential.

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases including patients with MSK conditions, neurological conditions, respiratory conditions, frailty

Experience is discharge planning is essential

Able to problem solve and demonstrate initiative

Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills

Excellent team player

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

