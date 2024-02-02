Physiotherapy Assistant | Physiotherapy| Competitive Hourly Rate | Liverpool | Bank

Spire Liverpool are now recruiting a Bank Physiotherapy Assistant to join their warm and friendly team on the bank

Spire Liverpool Hospital offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide general support in the area of work under the direct/indirect supervision of a qualified physiotherapist. Supervision may be provided on the ward, in the department after treatment or by telephone.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Correctly undertake basic assessment and treatment procedures, which have been delegated in relation to the specific patient, as agreed with the physiotherapy team.

You will be required to provide basic administrative tasks to maintain accurate records and an efficient service.

Deal with enquiries from the general public, both over the telephone and via email in a professional manner

Obtain verbal consent from patients before starting the assessment or treatment.

Assistant must demonstrate an adequate level of competency in the assessment of patients. These competencies are role specific and must be observed and signed off by a senior physiotherapist.

Who we're looking for:

You are an empathetic and passionate individual with excellent communication and relationship-building skills

A good level of IT skills

BTEC or NVQ in the related field however, no experience necessary as full training will be provided

Demonstrate ability to learn new skills

Experience of dealing effectively with the public

Proactive and very organised.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

