Executive Assistant /PA| Spire Hull and East Riding | Competitive Salary | FTC 6 Months, Full-Time |



Spire Hull and East Riding are looking to recruit and Executive Assistant/PA to the Hospital director on 6 Month Fixed Term Basis

Job Purpose

To provide a full and efficient confidential secretarial service to the Hospital Director and Matron. To provide an HR administration service to the Hospital Director, Matron and Heads of Department ensuring smooth communication between our central HR team and the hospital. To project manage short term projects, e.g. pay review, satisfaction surveys. To assume responsibilities as the Local GDPR Lead.



Accountabilities

- Facilitate efficient working of the Hospital Director and Matron by undertaking a wide range of delegated administrative and secretarial tasks.

- Manage the flow of work including telephone calls, correspondence, reports through the Hospital Director's office, following up on any actions and referring or redirecting when appropriate.

- Attend to the Hospital post.

- Maintain an accurate record of discussions held and decisions taken at specified management meetings by minute taking and production, I.e. Heads of Department (HODs) meeting, etc.

- Ensure good diary planning and organisation of travel arrangements.

- Organise events for Senior Management Team, HODs meetings, etc.

- Administer legal issues and general release of medical records maintaining the relevant logs and producing reports when required ensuring responses are actioned in a timely manner as per company policy

- Assist the Hospital Director and Matron in establishing and maintaining good relations with all internal and external customers. Make arrangements for external visitors ensuring facilities, catering and transport are of the correct standard.

- Maintenance and development of office system including filing systems and PC housekeeping.





Qualifications, training and experience



The candidate will be expected to have:

- Proven experience in a senior level personal assistant role,

- Advanced working knowledge of Windows and relevant Microsoft Office packages including Word, Excel and PowerPoint,

- A good level of education to at least O level/GCSE standard,

- Accurate minute taking skills,

- Database and mail merge skills,

- Supervisory experience,

- Customer focus and excellent attention to detail,

- Confident and professional telephone handling and written skills.



The ideal candidate might also have:

- A healthcare background,

- Knowledge of People soft,

- Shorthand



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.