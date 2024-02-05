Engineering Administrator | Engineering | Dunedin | Full-Time, Permanent | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital are looking for an Engineering Manager to join their established team. You will be supporting the Engineers ensuring the smooth running of the service. As part of the role you will also be required to coordinate the management and servicing of clinical equipment assets register.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a complete administration service to our engineering team, acting as point of contact for the team.

- Liaising with departments and contractors, chasing quotes and invoices and ensuring any urgent faults are brought to the attention of the engineering team.

- Co-ordinate the management and servicing of clinical equipment and assets register.

- Provide works status reports to Manager and Operations Director

- Manage and maintain assets register and similar databases in line with Spire policies.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

- IT literate

- Experienced in using Microsoft excel

- Good teamworking

- Strong organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications