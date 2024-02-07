HR Advisor | Sutton (London Zone 5) - Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Full time, Fixed Term Maternity Leave Cover - 12 months| 37.5 hrs | Competitive salary



Spire St Anthony's Hospital Hospital is looking for an experienced HR Advisor to join their team on. The role is a fixed term for 12 months due to Maternity Cover. As HR Advisor you will support the hospital with advice and guidance, providing expert HR advice, coaching, and mentoring to Spire colleagues and line managers to enable everyone to deliver our Purpose on a daily basis.



Working Hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

Contract Type: Full-time, fixed term 12 months maternity leave cover

Hospital Based - onsite



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Supporting the local delivery and implementation of Spire's people strategy with guidance and support from the Hub Head of People Support and challenge the managers in their workforce planning, enabling them to recruit the right person with the right skills, for the right work pattern that meets the business needs

- Ensure accurate and confidential management of all colleague HR files and personal information, in line with GDPR guidance Ensure all appropriate colleague professional registrations (i.e. NMC, HCPC) are recorded and updated in line with Spire policy and the requirements of relevant professional bodies.



- Lead the hospital on-boarding activities for all new joiners to ensure all new colleagues are inducted in a timely manner by the hospital and their individual department



- Support managers and new starters through probation period meeting activity within the required timescales, providing advice and guidance as required.



- Actively manage absence within the hospital to reduce short term absence and appropriately handle long term absences.

- Support Managers in performance management processes, disciplinary, grievance issues and attendance matters.



- Be the initial point of contact for all HR matters and provide high quality consistent HR advice in line with Spire policy, procedure and best practice



Who we're looking for:

- CIPD Qualified - Ideally Level 5 or above Proven experience as an HR Advisor or other HR position

- 3 to 4 years experience

- Experience of successful delivery in a project or customer / employee delivery role Knowledge of generalist HR functions (pay & benefits, recruitment, training & development etc)

- Understanding of employment laws, absence and disciplinary / grievance procedures

- Excellent IT skills including recent working use of the Microsoft Office suite. (Word, Excel and Outlook particularly)

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload

- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to influence at all levels

- A highly engaging individual who is able to take people with them through their positive, pro-active and enthusiastic approach

- Highly literate and numerate Team player with a flexible approach to work

- High personal standards and quality of work output



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

