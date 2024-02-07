Spire Bushey Open Day

Our Spire Bushey Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!



Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.



We have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Bushey Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Date: Saturday 23rd March 2024

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Location: Spire Bushey Hospital Heathbourne Rd, Bushey WD23 1RD

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Bushey Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at