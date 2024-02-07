Physiotherapist | Orthopaedic/MSK | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds are recruiting for a Physiotherapist to join the department on a full time, permanent basis. The role does involve on call duties as well as weekend work, however this will all be rota based. Newly qualified Physiotherapists are welcome to apply also as there is lots of development opportunities available.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient and outpatient department.

- To undertake all aspects of clinical duties as an autonomous practitioner

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and caseload management

- Significant experience in physiotherapy delivery and working as a multidisciplinary team

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical experience within different areas such as MSK, Orthopaedics and Surgery however newly qualified candidates can also apply.

- Flexibility to cover different areas on a rotational basis

- Strong communication skills

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage

