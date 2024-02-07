Bank Healthcare Assistant | Bristol | HCA | ad-hoc shifts | Free Parking | Competitive pay rates

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Healthcare Assistant in the Wards department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics.

Duties and responsibilities:

- This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in venepuncture and basic dressings

- Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

- Previous experience within a hospital setting is essential

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications