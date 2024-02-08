Perioperative Practitioner - Anaesthetics | Theatre | Band 6 equivalent salary | Watford, Bushey | Training and Development Opportunities

Spire Bushey Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Perioperative Practitioner with experience in Anaesthetics to join our high performing Theatre Team. This role will work across our general Theatres covering orthopaedics, urology, bariatrics, plastics etc. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Here at Spire Bushey, you can expect effective support from your Manager and Team Leaders and extensive training and development to support career aspirations. You will work alongside dedicated and specialised Consultants with established pedigrees to give the best outcomes to our patients. We are also able to consider those candidates who would like to develop their skills within Recovery

We do not work night shifts or every weekend so you can regain your work/life balance. Although we are ideally looking for someone on a full time basis, we can consider part time hours or some flexibility in hours.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner ideally with Anaesthetic experience but this is not essential

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications