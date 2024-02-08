Ward Clerk | Thames Valley Hospital | Customer Service | Reading | Part Time, 18 hours per week

Spire Thames Valley Hospital are looking for a Ward Clerk to join their established team at their hospital located in Reading. This is a great opportunity for someone with a background in customer service who is IT literate and looking to progress into a Healthcare setting.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities:

To be a member of the ward team, responsible for providing administrative support to ensure the smooth running of the ward for patients, visitors and staff. To work with staff of all disciplines on the ward and other hospital staff as necessary to ensure an efficient service. To work in line with all relevant policies and procedures and be an integral member of the healthcare team contributing to the effectiveness and efficiency of the ward.

- General administration duties to include; Printing admissions lists, theatre lists & census, data entry and computer work, filing, emails and telephone calls and photocopying

- Taking and collecting blood and samples to pathology

- Making follow up appointments for nurses and consultants

- Collecting patients from reception and showing them around the room

- Collecting x-rays, finding them; ringing secretaries, hospitals arranging taxies to collect them

- Liaising with outpatients/secretaries/consultants to extend clinics etc

Who we're looking for

- Strong customer service experience

- IT Literate

- Administrative skills

- Time management skills

- Driven, motivated personality

Working Hours: Monday to Friday - to cover shifts from 6:30 am till 19:00pm and 6:30 - 14:30 on a Saturday

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications