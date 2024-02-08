Bank Sterile Services Technician | Theatres | Spire Clare Park | Competitive Salary | Permanent/Full-Time | Farnham

Spire Clare Park are recruiting for a Bank Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. The successful candidate will be part of our friendly Sterile Services Team and work on a flexible basis.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes: Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

- Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

- Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

- Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit

- Hands on training provided

- Basic education

- Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills

- Good communication and interpersonal skills

- Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

