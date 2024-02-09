Theatre Practitioner | Flexible shifts, no nights | Band 5/6 equivalent depending on experience | Oadby, Leicester | Full Time/part time available | Funded SFA Course available and award winning CPD.

If you are willing and driven to succeed, we offer you the opportunity to train in other specialist areas such as orthopaedics and undergo career development courses such as the SFA, all fully funded by Spire Healthcare.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care. At Spire Leicester we boast excellent patient safety outcomes enhanced by superior patient satisfaction surveys.

What do our team members say about being part of the team at Spire Leicester Hospital?

"Moving to the Private sector was daunting, but I've never felt more supported and valued than I do working at Spire Leicester" - Charlotte ODP

"Since joining Spire 7 years ago I have had the opportunity to develop, learn and progress with my career. I feel supported in my role and I have a supportive manager who encourages my personal development" - Ellen staff nurse/Deputy theatre manager

"As a practitioner, I have the freedom to influence the care that patients receive. As a Team leader, I am respected by my colleagues and listened to by my managers" Andy - ODP and Anaes Team Leader

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this large and well established supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures.

Prepare patients for surgery and reassure them

Review patient charts and confirm data

Ensure medical equipment needed for surgery is available

Follow surgeon's directions

Pass medical equipment/s to the surgeon

Monitor patient's condition during surgery

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer.

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner

Previous orthopaedic experience would be advantageous, but not essential as we're happy to train

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

HCPC or NMC registration

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications