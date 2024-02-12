Engineering Assistant

Administration Assistant (Engineering)| Spire Edinburgh | Permanent | Full time 37.5 Hours | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits|



Job Purpose

To provide efficient and comprehensive administrative support to the Engineering and Estates Function.

Overall Responsibilities

- To Ensure that all documentation required for the Engineering audit is up to date and filled in the correct location.

- To ensure that all HS21 contractor documentation is up to date and signed off by the Engineering Manager and filled correctly - including upload to the CMMS system.

- Support the Engineering Manager in ensuring all Facilities policies are up to date with the relevant information in.

- Ensure all facilities trackers are kept up to date.

- Ensuring all water test results are inputted into the live tracker, ensuring compliance for the water safety group.

- Take minutes and create action logs for Engineering departmental meetings

- To ensure all remedial works identified in infrastructure, plant and equipment inspection reports, are tracked on the facilities tracker system and quotation are received.

- To support the Engineering Manager in accurate record keeping and easy retrieval filing of documentation for all services and equipment for audit purposes.

- To support the Engineering Manager with managing the ordering of spares, services, and consumables for the Engineering & Facilities department.

Any other ad hoc duties considered reasonable at the request of line management.



Qualifications, Training and Experience





Previous experience in Administration

- Experience in building services management with a track record of success

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including listening and negotiation skills.

- Ability to build relationships with all customer groups

- Highly literate and numerate



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park







We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



