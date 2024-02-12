Ward Sister/Charge Nurse | Wards | Competitive Salary - Dependant on Experience | Worcester | Full Time

Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for a Junior Sister to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours. We are looking to recruit an experienced Ward sister/Charge Nurse looking to develop in their career and wanting to join our experienced and friendly team. Training and development opportunities offered and funded.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ability to lead and coordinate on daily basis.

- Troubleshoot and raise concerns to the Ward Sister or Matron

- Support the nursing team, HCA's, and Ward sister

- Delegate work to others.

- Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team

Who we're looking for:

- Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- Previous hospital experience

- Experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level in a Surgical unit

- Excellent communication skills

- Someone who can lead by example.

- Autonomous decision maker

- Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516506185.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications