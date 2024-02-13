Endoscopy Technician | Competitive Salary - Depending on experience | Endoscopy Department | Part time | 30 hours per week | Permanent | Worcester

Spire South Bank Hospital are looking for an Endoscopy Decontamination Technician to join our fantastic Endoscopy team. You will work a mix of shifts and work 30 hours per week.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To assist the Endoscopy team to provide exemplary care in the Endoscopy Department by cleaning and decontamination of endoscopes and its traceability.

- Operation of decontamination equipment, pushing and pulling trolley, stock control, lifting heavy sets and processing reusable medical devices.



Who we're looking for:

- Must have ENDO1 Course

- Experience working in Endoscopy and Decontamination is essential.

- Someone who can work in a team and has a caring demeanor.

- Hospital experience is essential

- Strong communication skills.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

