Health and Safety Administrator

Health & Safety Administrator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Dunedin, Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital are looking to bring on a Hub Health & Safety Administrator to join their established team. You will be supporting the Health and Safety Manager in coordinating and implementing the delivery of Health & Safety at the facility and assisting the Health and Safety Manager in ensuring the provision of high quality and safe care and services at all times. You will be required to support our M4 corridor Hub which covers Spire Clare Park, Dunedin and Slough.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- All administration requirements for the maintenance of the Health & Safety Management System folder.

- Collation of H&S incidents from Datix reports. Trends, near misses, etc.

- Updating local health and safety arrangements / policies as required and distributing throughout the facility.

- Maintenance of Hospital Wide Action Plan spreadsheet, following up on outstanding actions as directed by the Health and Safety Manager.

- Administration of the Health & Safety Flash alerts, responding to the central health and safety team within the time frame of 7 days and collation of departmental responses.

- Health & Safety Training - records administrator; assist with course registration, issuing certificates as required.

- Advise the Health and Safety Manager if actions or risk assessments are not being managed in a timely manner.

- Take minutes and distribute minutes of all Health and Safety meetings. Including, Water, Fire, Waste management and Safety Representatives meetings.

- There will be a requirement to complete further Health and Safety Qualifications as part of this role, with a view for promotion in the future.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.

- Ideally comes with 3 years of administration experience.

- Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation

- Competent user of the MS Office suite of products in order to meet the requirements of the role

- Ability to understand and manage effectively the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities

- Proactive and able to self-motivate

- Strong verbal and written communication skills

- Good interpersonal and team working skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications





About Us



At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.