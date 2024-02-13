Healthcare Assistant | Oncology| Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Full Time (part time considered) | Solihull, Birmingham

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join their welcoming Oncology team on a permanent basis.

Spire Specialist Care Centre is conveniently located at Spire Parkway Hospital in the heart of Solihull and is designed specifically with patient needs in mind. With 6 purpose-built pods, Spire Specialist Care Centre offers an enhanced experience, in a peaceful, private and comfortable environment. Our Centre has retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM), a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment conducive to the physical and emotional wellbeing and cultural sensitivity of every individual.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Practicing with the highest standards of Infection Control within the Department and the wider hospital.

- Undertake routine tasks related to the individual's health & wellbeing

- Assist Cancer Services team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contribute to the ongoing support and monitoring of patient observations.

- Identify and report significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person.

- Ensure own actions support equality, diversity and the dignity of each individual

- Maintain clinical stock levels.

- Monitor clinical equipment and other duties that reasonably fall within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical/and or oncology environment.

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in venepuncture/phlebotomy (desired or a willingness to develop this skill).

- Experience of recording ECG's

- Basic numeracy & literacy.

- Healthcare NVQ Level 2/3 (preferred but not essential - as Healthcare Development Programme is available to successful candidate).



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart



