Administrator - Clinical Governance



Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join our team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

As our new Governance Admin you will be responsible for supporting administration of internal quality systems and processes in order to support the maintenance of all external accreditations. You will also be supporting the Clinical Governance Lead in the distribution and liaison arrangements for information, including data input/cleansing, analysis, presentation and report writing in order to support clinical governance.



Duties and responsibilities

- Support Governance functions and processes within the hospital

- Statistical data collation, reporting and presentation

- Quality control of documents and local policies

- Monitor and respond to adverse events, investigations and Root Cause Analysis

Who we're looking for:

- Highly computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

- Previous Customer Service and Healthcare experience is desirable

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines

- Excellent attention to detail

- Highly proactive, a strong team player with strong customer service ethic and good interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work under own initiative with diplomacy, confidentiality and tact.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

