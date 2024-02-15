Specialist Cardiac Physiologist

Cardiac Physiologist | Echocardiography | Competitive Salary dependent on experience | Cardiff | Part Time - 15 hrs per week | Day Shifts | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff is looking for an experienced Echo Cardiac Physiologist with BSE Accreditation to join our Cardiology Department in Cardiff and work alongside some of the best consultants in the region. This is an exciting opportunity to join an expanding department.

The hospital provides a full range of cardiology procedures and cardiac surgeries in both an inpatient and outpatient setting. In the role you will be working very closely with your team of cardiac physiologists, cardiac consultants. You will contribute to the implementation and development of the cardiology service and apply patient technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment. You will promote excellent care and always strive for quality improvement. You will provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information and this will develop your own knowledge and skills and those of your team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform echocardiography investigations, which are complex and non-routine. Detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

Undertake transthoracic echo examinations and reporting on the findings of these examination.

Support Tran's Oesophageal Echocardiograms in conjunction with our Cardiology consultant colleagues.

Assist consultants undertaking stress echocardiograms.

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Plan deliver and evaluate care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Who we're looking for

Degree in clinical physiology cardiology

3 years post graduate experience

Echocardiography experience is mandatory

BSE accreditation is mandatory

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.