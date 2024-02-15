Endoscopy Registered Nurse

Endoscopy Nurse | ODP | Operating Department Practitioner | Band 5/6 | Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time - Permanent

Spire Regency , based in Macclesfield, South Cheshire are looking for an Endoscopy Nurse or ODP to join our fantastic Theatre team.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

We have a breast cancer support group and the hospital is accredited by BUPA as a centre of excellence for breast cancer, colon cancer and bowel cancer services and a BUPA approved diagnostic service for gynaecological cancers.



Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP with Endoscopy experience. The role covers multi-specialties therefore this is a fantastic opportunity to branch out and develop your knowledge and experience.

We prefer our staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally you will be able to work across scrub, Endoscopy and recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas but most importantly you will be willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.



Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 1 years Endoscopy or ODP experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on07525887973 or e-mail

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

