Medical Records Administrator

Administrator - Medical Records | Medical Records/Customer Service/Admin | Bristol | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our fantastic Medical Records department. You will be working on a rota covering 9am-5pm Monday to Sunday (5 out of 7 days on a rota).

Duties and responsibilities:

Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital. Your tasks will include preparation of records prior to outpatient clinics, transportation to the relevant department and filing once complete. Due to the high number of appointments the hospital completes on a daily basis this is a busy, fast paced role that requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous administration experience is essential

- Good computer literacy

- Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

- You will need to be comfortable with the often physical nature of the role

- you will be able to work flexibly and be reliable/hardworking

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications