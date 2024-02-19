Customer Services Advisor

Customer Service Advisor | Customer Service/Administration | Reading | Full Time, Permanent | Monday - Friday | Free Parking, Great pay plus excellent benefits



Role location - Hospital Support Centre (HSC), Regents Gate - Reading



Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading are looking for a driven and motivated individual to provide customer service, working within established policies and processes. To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.



Role purpose -

- To provide a 'first class' customer service to Spire Healthcare

- To resolve Spire Healthcare patient's billing queries quickly and professionally

To minimise escalations to other areas of the business to achieve first time resolution.



Duties and responsibilities

- To answer calls from patients and resolve their billing queries as quickly and efficiently as possible

- To demonstrate empathy and professionalism in dealing with customer queries whilst at the same time ensuring department targets are achieved on a daily/weekly basis.

- To take ownership of queries and find solutions from a range of acceptable options.

- To solve queries within agreed timescales to SLA standards

- To liaise between patients, hospitals and other departments of Spire Healthcare in order to resolve queries as quickly as possible

- To keep customers fully informed where resolution will take more than ten days

- To handle and respond professionally to correspondence from patients and other third parties within ten days.

- To provide support to any of the Spire locations as required where agreed with Customer Services Manager.



Who we're looking for

-

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent or above

Experience of a customer facing role dealing with a variety of customers

Experience of dealing with challenging customers

Experience solving problems independently using a range of acceptable solutions.

Experience of organising your workload so a variety of tasks are completed within agreed timescales

Experience of administrative duties including communicating by letter and/or email with internal and external customers

Experience of a fast-paced, customer oriented environment where quality standards are important

Computer literate with basic knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook

Well developed interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong, collaborative working relationships with internal customers including Business Administrators and Finance & Commercial Managers in our hospitals.

Excellent written communication skills including the ability to draft correspondence to patients and amend template letters

A conscientious, responsible attitude with a focus on seeing tasks through to completion.

The ability to combine a business focus with delivering excellent customer service



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free on-site parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications