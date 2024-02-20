Specialist Registered Nurse - Gynaecology (Outpatient)

Specialist Registered Nurse - Gynaecology | Outpatients | Band 6 + Enhancements | Murrayfield - Wirral | Full Time

Spire Murrayfield in Wirral are now recruiting a Specialist Registered Nurse - Gynaecology to join their warm and friendly team. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in a variety of hospital settings. This post presents an exciting opportunity for an experienced Registered Nurse with Gynaecology experience. The successful candidate will be part of a multidisciplinary team delivering care to patients. This involves triage advice, clinical assessment, diagnostic tests, and management of the patients' condition.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills

Working towards a post registration qualification in a clinical specialism e.g. Gynaecology is desirable

To provide assessment, diagnostics, smooth transition of patients within the outpatient setting running clinical assessments aside the BSGE gynaecologist. To complete the BSGE requirements for accreditation.

Essential experience of working in a outpatient clinical setting as well as desired experience in theatre and ward environment

Competent practitioner in a gynaecology clinical setting with, specific competencies around cervical screening and cervical examination with desirable competency around colposcopy

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.