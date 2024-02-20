Engineering Technician (Electrical)

Electrical Engineering Technician | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Electrical Engineering Technician to work with our Engineering department, providing a comprehensive engineering service within hospital.

Duties and responsibilities

To implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned and preventative maintenance programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System. To assist the Engineering Manager as a point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to the hospital including building, building services, equipment and to manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy

To undertake maintenance and testing of plant equipment, ensuring compliance at all times with current HTM recommendations/PPM Schedules and manufactures instructions whilst keeping up to date accurate record

To receive, review, prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on PPMs

To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.

To provide in-house day to day maintenance service

Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers

Developing your skills with a focus on electrical and mechanical aspects of on-site engineering Who we're looking for