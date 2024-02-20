For Employers
For Employers
Engineering Technician (Electrical)
Company logo - click to visit company page
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 223 jobs
CardiffLocation
Cardiff
41 minutes ago
Posted date
41 minutes ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other

Electrical Engineering Technician | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Electrical Engineering Technician to work with our Engineering department, providing a comprehensive engineering service within hospital.

Duties and responsibilities

To implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned and preventative maintenance programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System.

  • To assist the Engineering Manager as a point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to the hospital including building, building services, equipment and to manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy
  • To undertake maintenance and testing of plant equipment, ensuring compliance at all times with current HTM recommendations/PPM Schedules and manufactures instructions whilst keeping up to date accurate record
  • To receive, review, prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on PPMs
  • To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.
  • To provide in-house day to day maintenance service
  • Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers
  • Developing your skills with a focus on electrical and mechanical aspects of on-site engineering
Who we're looking for
  • Practical with an ability to problem solve
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced role
  • Fast learner with an eye for detail
Working Hours: Core hours 08.00-16.00, requirement for ad hoc evening and weekends. On call rota 1/4.

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: Friday 09th February. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Engineering Technician (Electrical)
Company logo - click to visit company page
Spire Healthcare
Cardiff
41 minutes ago
Mid-level
Full-time