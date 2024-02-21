Senior Care Assistant - Nights

£12.54 per hour plus benefits

36 hrs pw

Paid breaks, free DBS and Uniform



Netley Court is a Top 20 recommended Care home in the South!



Netley Court is a stunning residential and dementia care home based in Netley Abbey and are looking for additional team members to join the team.



We are looking to recruit an experienced night Senior Care Assistant with an NVQ Level 3 qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training. We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.



One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



You role is to provide individual care as required by each resident in order to meet their personal needs whilst ensuring that each person's independence, choice and control is promoted at all times.







You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable. You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

