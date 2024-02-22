Administrator - Outpatient Appointments

Outpatient Appointments Administrator | Outpatients | Juniper House - Brentwood | Full Time or Part Time | Permanent | £12.05 per hour plus excellent benefits



Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub have exciting opportunities for Administrators to join our team as an Outpatient Appointments Administrator. This is an excellent opportunity to develop a career in healthcare.

As an Outpatient Administrator you will process and deliver the administration at all stages of the booking process for the entire East London & Essex Hub. To provide a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors and any key Hub stakeholders.



You will ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the hospital hub and provide information to patients, consultants, and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.



Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.



Duties and Responsibilities

Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in-patients and day cases using a computerised system (SAP), RIS

Develop and maintain an up-to-date and accurate knowledge of Spire and other insurers' products, policies and initiatives

Liaise with pre-authorisation team or medical insurer to ensure funding is agreed prior to patient admission date

Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

Provide advice on medical coding to ensure that the hospital and consultants charge within relevant insurer guidelines

Process patient admission letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies

Who we're looking for

Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment

An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

An ability to build relationships not only with colleagues but also with Consultants, Patients, Secretaries.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays. Shifts will be between 8am-7pm. Part time hours will be considered, with a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Please ensure you are able to commit to the above before submitting an application.

Interviews to take place on Saturday 2nd, 9th, 23rd March between 10am and 4pm or Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 13th, Thursday 21st between 7pm-9pm

Contract Type: Full-time/Part-time, Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.