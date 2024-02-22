Customer Service and Sales Advisor

Customer Service Advisor | Self Pay Team |Juniper House - Brentwood | £12.05 per hour plus excellent benefits | Permanent - Full Time



Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub are looking to appoint a Customer Service Advisor to join their established Self Pay team. The primary responsibility is to communicate effectively, positively and professionally with self-funding customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare.



Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.



Duties and responsibilities

Effective, professional handling of self-pay enquiries (capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls, emails, and face to face meetings with prospective self-pay patients

Focus on conversion and tracking of self-pay patient enquiries to outpatient appointments or procedures

Ensure the accurate and timely pricing of procedures to provide to patients ensuring excellent customer service and opportunity for conversion

Be the point of contact for all self-pay queries across all departments internally and for our external customers

Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures

Use the CRM and SAP system fully and correctly to keep record of all enquiries and interactions to robustly manage and convert enquiry leads

Who we're looking for

Experience in a sales or customer service role, handling a large number of customer enquiries

Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices

Excellent telephone manner

Ability to multitask and prioritise work load

An understanding of the Private Healthcare sector would be desirable but not essential

Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays.

Please ensure you are able to commit to the above before submitting an application.

Interviews to take place on Saturday 2nd, 9th, 23rd March between 10am and 4pm or Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 13th, Thursday 21st March between 7pm-9pm.

Contract Type: Permanent, Full time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications