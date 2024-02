Outpatient Manager | Outpatients Department | Competitive Salary depending on experience | Worcester | Full Time |

Spire South Bank Hospital has an amazing opportunity and seeking an experienced Outpatient Manager to provide clinical and managerial leadership across the department.

The post-holder will lead clinical excellence and safety within the department but also work closely with colleagues across the hospital to ensure our patient journeys deliver outstanding and personalised care. This is full time role working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Outpatients Manager will take the strategic lead for the growth and development of the services in the Department.

You will lead the team to ensure that quality work streams and the clinical strategy is delivered.

You will lead the provision of an efficient, effective, professional and well co-ordinated outpatient department capable of meeting all statutory, regulatory and company requirements ensuring alignment with the values and strategy of the Spire organisation.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions to practice.

Have experience in a clinical setting, Outpatients is desirable

Be a qualified nurse - at least 2-5 years of experience is desirable

Management and Leadership experience is essential.

Previous experience as a Registered Nurse with a proven background in Outpatients

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.