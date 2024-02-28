Maintenance Engineer | Maintenance | Engineer/Maintenance/Plumbing | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Spire St Anthony's Hospital - Sutton (London Zone 5)

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Hospital Engineer to join their engineering team. This role will be responsible for providing a complete maintenance service within the hospital. You will generally work between between 7am to 7pm (this will be on a rota with a mix of early and late shifts) but also provide on call service where you will receive on-call payment.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as part of the Engineering team you will be responsible for providing planned and preventative maintenance, as well as reactive maintenance for all equipment, grounds and fabric within the hospital.

- You will analyse faulty equipment through to onsite repairs and liaising closely with specialist contractors.

- You will be responsible for identifying and initiating action, either directly or via contractors, on all repairs required, in the event of a breakdown or defect.

- You will input relevant data following PPM actions into the planning record system to ensure accurate records are maintained.

- To carry out or co-ordinate any minor alterations (e.g. refurbishment, redecoration) to the building as and when required.

- Ensure stock levels of engineering items and consumables are kept at a satisfactory level.

Who we're looking for

- Experience working as a plumber or as an engineer.

- Previous experience working as an engineer in a healthcare setting would be an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

- Be a great communicator with a strong work ethic.

- Able to work as part of a team and also independently to ensure tasks are completed.

- Flexibility to work our rota and fulfil the on call requirements

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



