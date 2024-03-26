Job Role: Paramedic

Hours: Full-time

Salary: up to £46000 per annum (FTE)

Location: Near Wandsworth (South West London)

A highly-rated surgery located near Wandsworth is seeking an experienced Paramedic Practitioner to join their clinical team on a full-time permanent basis. The surgery is also open to considering part-time hours to accommodate your flexibility. The role includes performing a mix of triaging, home visits with the community, and attending to patients with a range of acute conditions across their PCN.

The surgery is a part of an innovative PCN group that values staff retention and collaborative team working. You will receive

Salary of up to £46,000 per annum FTE

5 weeks of annual leave

Bank holidays off

NHS pension

NHS Indemnity

Continuous support and development

"Good" CQC rated practices



For this role, ideally, you should have a Paramedic Degree/Diploma and 5 years of experience working as a paramedic in the NHS Ambulance Service. Additional training will be provided for those without primary care experience.

The group has a collective list size of 60000 patients, and their clinical team includes GPs, ANPs, PNs, HCAs, Physician Associates, and Clinical Pharmacists to support you in your role.

If you're interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact Olo on 0114 275 7421 or email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank that provides a high volume of shifts to Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners.