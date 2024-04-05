For Employers
For Employers
General Surgery SHO - NCHD - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
GalwayLocation
Galway
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
SHO's General Surgery - 2024 intake

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* IELTS/OET if required

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
General Surgery SHO - NCHD - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Galway
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time