General Surgery SHO - NCHD - 2024
SHO's General Surgery - 2024 intake
This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* IELTS/OET if required
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* IELTS/OET if required
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --