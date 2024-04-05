For Employers
For Employers
Consultant Emergency Medicine Limerick
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
LimerickLocation
Limerick
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Consultant Emergency Medicine Required in a Limerick Hospital

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

* IELTS/OET if required

Please register your interest with us to discuss these opportunities in more detail.

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Consultant Emergency Medicine Limerick
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Limerick
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time